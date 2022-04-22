Submit a Tip
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach

Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.(Source: WMBF News)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the surfers rescued by Myrtle Beach first responders on April 15 has died from drowning complications, the Horry County Coroner said.

Crews responded to a water rescue last Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach beach patrol officers and lifeguards responded to an initial report that several people needed to be rescued from the waters.

Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said two surfers had to be rescued and both were taken to the hospital. He said about 15 rescue crews responded to the call.

Andrea Renee Brown, 14, and her 15-year-old brother were rescued last Friday, a family member told WMBF News. The family was visiting the Grand Strand area from Four Oaks, North Carolina.

Brown was eventually transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina, where she later died on April 18.

Funeral services for Brown will be held Saturday in Clayton, North Carolina.

Last Friday afternoon was a single red flag day near 72nd Avenue North, which means high hazards, high surf, and strong currents. Hickman said that it did not appear that the surfers got stuck in a rip current, and cautioned all beachgoers to know their limits when in the water.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

