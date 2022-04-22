Submit a Tip
Helicopter rescue team trains at MYR ahead of hurricane season

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane season is right around the corner and first responders across the Grand Strand are preparing.

In some situations, however, first responders can’t get to people in need. That’s where the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team comes in to assist.

The HART team trained at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday. It’s a partnership made up of fire marshals, paramedics, EMTs and members of the National Guard.

Leaders say the HART team is prepared for just about anything, with members going through extensive training vital for the situations they encounter. For example, the team was involved in saving 32 rescues during the first day Hurricane Florence impacted the Carolinas.

The initiative has also helped out in other states in dire situations.

“Our search and rescue task force ended up in Louisiana a couple of times,” said Ken Kerber, an assistant state fire marshal with the U.S. Amry Reserve and a member of the HART team. “We have a wonderful partnership with Louisiana, they call us for help first, and we call them for help first; so hopefully a hurricane doesn’t hit both Louisiana and South Carolina at the same time.”

HART members are specially trained in swift water rescue and the pilots are trained to understand the flow of water to safely help individuals in need.

“Water is powerful, “said Kerber. “It can affect the rescuer. It can affect how victims are.”

Other members of the team also say it’s rewarding to be a part of it.

“We don’t do it to get awards or anything like that,” said Chad Beam, a HART rescue swimmer. “It’s because it’s a passion of ours. We’re all firefighters and paramedics. It’s an amazing partnership with our friends from the military. So being able to work with them and conduct a mission like this for the citizens of South Carolina is second to none.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

