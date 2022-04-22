Submit a Tip
Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist

By Corinne McGrath
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) — The track at the Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown County will soon be renamed in honor of a local Olympian.

County officials and the City of Georgetown will hold a dedication ceremony Saturday for the new Anthuan Maybank Track Field.

“Having a sports facility named after me is amazing,” said Maybank, a Georgetown County High School alum.”Not only is it helping me, but it also inspires other kids who want to do anything dealing with sports and realize that they themselves, if they see me come from the same place, they can actually do the same thing and accomplish the same goals with just a little bit of hard work and focus.”

Maybank went on to win a gold medal in the 4x400 meter relay for the United States at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. While he currently resides in Delaware, he’s back in town this week for the dedication ceremony. Maybank spent Friday speaking with kids and teens at the Howard Gym and Auditorium.

“I’m hoping that I can share my experiences with them,” he said. “Let them see that I’m no different from each of them in the audience right now. I come from a single-parent household. Five sisters, two brothers and it just came down to what I want to do. Setting my goals, setting my expectations and following through with choices that we make.”

The dedication ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center.

