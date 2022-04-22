Submit a Tip
Food Distribution with Hope’s Kitchen and Lowcountry Food Bank

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) -A drive-thru style food distribution is happening this Saturday, April 23rd at North Myrtle Beach Middle School in Little River.

This will start at 10:00am and go until 12:00pm. It is first-come first-serve and no cost for the community.

Hope’s Kitchen Mission and Lowcountry Food Bank will have fresh produce, meats and staple foods.

