Food Distribution with Hope’s Kitchen and Lowcountry Food Bank
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) -A drive-thru style food distribution is happening this Saturday, April 23rd at North Myrtle Beach Middle School in Little River.
This will start at 10:00am and go until 12:00pm. It is first-come first-serve and no cost for the community.
Hope’s Kitchen Mission and Lowcountry Food Bank will have fresh produce, meats and staple foods.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.