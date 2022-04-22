Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Spring weekend ahead, some spots approach 90° soon

Sunny and warm weather continues
Sunny and warm weather continues(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues to build as we near the first 90° afternoon of the year!

THIS WEEKEND

Full sunshine and no rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Southerly winds are in full force, allowing the temperatures to continue their climb.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday along the Grand Strand. A strong sea breeze off a still chilly Atlantic Ocean will drop beach temperatures into the upper 60s by late afternoon.

Areas inland of the Waterway will see 80s through the weekend, with mid-80s likely Sunday afternoon.

More warm and sunny weather arrives
More warm and sunny weather arrives(WMBF)

CHANGES ARRIVE NEXT WEEK

The core of the warmth arrives early next week as inland areas approach 90° on Tuesday. The next cold front arrives late Tuesday and brings a quick round of downpours late in the day.

As the cold front exits, cooler weather will return mid-week as afternoon highs fall into the lower 70s.

Quick round of rain arrives late Tuesday
Quick round of rain arrives late Tuesday(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called out to the fire along Jason Boulevard, close to the...
Firefighters put out brush fire near Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Sunny and warm.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and warm through the weekend
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
3 members of Rios Family released from hospital after tornado devastation
Warm weather, clear skies and calm conditions.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & warmer temperatures to end the week
.
VIDEO: After years of ‘blind spots,’ NWS relocating Shallotte Doppler tower