FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Spring weekend ahead, some spots approach 90° soon

THIS WEEKEND

Full sunshine and no rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Southerly winds are in full force, allowing the temperatures to continue their climb.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday along the Grand Strand. A strong sea breeze off a still chilly Atlantic Ocean will drop beach temperatures into the upper 60s by late afternoon.

Areas inland of the Waterway will see 80s through the weekend, with mid-80s likely Sunday afternoon.

CHANGES ARRIVE NEXT WEEK

The core of the warmth arrives early next week as inland areas approach 90° on Tuesday. The next cold front arrives late Tuesday and brings a quick round of downpours late in the day.

As the cold front exits, cooler weather will return mid-week as afternoon highs fall into the lower 70s.

