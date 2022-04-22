Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FAA says it failed to tell Capitol Police about plane flight

The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated after police said they were tracking an aircraft "that poses a probable threat," but the plane turned out to be the military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration at the Nationals game, officials told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged Friday that it failed to alert Capitol Police about a parachute jump at a nearby baseball stadium, a misstep that led to a security alert and evacuation of the Capitol.

“We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there,” the FAA said in an unsigned statement.

The FAA said it was “taking immediate steps to ensure that we always coordinate well in advance with other agencies to avoid confusion over future aviation events in the Washington, D.C., area.”

The agency said its review of the incident in heavily restricted airspace was continuing.

The FAA didn’t tell Capitol Police that a small plane would circle overhead on Wednesday evening, on its way to drop members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who parachuted into Nationals Park for Military Appreciation Night. Not knowing the plane’s mission, congressional staffers fled the Capitol and House and Senate office buildings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised a congressional review of the FAA’s actions, which she called “outrageous and inexcusable.”

Many people who work on Capitol Hill have remained on edge more than a year after hundreds of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump pushed their way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.

The FAA is being led by an acting administrator, Billy Nolen. The previous head of the agency, Stephen Dickson, stepped down at the end of March. The White House has not nominated a replacement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist
VIDEO: Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: No charges in Sheridan Wahl’s mysterious death
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: City of Myrtle Beach not using Memorial Day traffic loop
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases
VIDEO: Mother looking to bring awareness to Robeson County cold cases