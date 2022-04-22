Don’t miss Derby Day with the Habitat for Humanity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Break out the big hats! Derby Day is happening on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Pine Lakes Country Club.

Proceeds benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County and the Coastal Carolina Sertoma Club. You can expect mint juleps, the races, and so much fun surrounding an iconic event.

Come along with us for all the fun details.

