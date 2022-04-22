DA: Man who killed 6-year-old boy after getting off school bus should never be freed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says a man who was convicted of killing a six-year-old boy after he got off his school bus should never be released from prison.

Maurice Davis is being considered for parole, even though he was sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors say on September 17, 1996, Davis approached Brent Davidson after he and his older brother stepped off their school bus at Beacham Apartments in Jacksonville. The man demanded glue from the child and grabbed the victim’s bookbag after he said he didn’t have any. Davis pulled out a purple item and accused the child of lying to him.

Using a large kitchen knife, Davis cut the boy’s throat in front of his older brother, according to evidence at his trial. The child later died, and the item taken out of his bookbag was, in fact, not glue.

Davis was convicted of first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, but jurors didn’t recommend the death penalty.

“This is a senseless, brutal, and horrifying case that demands that the defendant remain incarcerated for the rest of his life,” Onslow County D.A. Ernie Lee wrote to the parole commission.

Lee said the law changed in 2014, and those sentenced to life without parole for murder convictions that happened before December 1, 1998, will have their sentence reviewed after 25 years.

Already, a Superior Court judge has recommended that Davis not be given parole.

The D.A. said while in prison, Davis has assaulted five staff members, and in four of those cases weapons were used. Lee said the man has also assaulted four others in the prison system, has attempted to escape, and has engaged in fighting.

“He has proven to be a danger to the community, and he should never be released,” Lee wrote. “This defendant should remain in prison the rest of his life.”

The 44-year-old Davis is currently being housed at the Maury Correctional Institution in Greene County.

