Crews investigating Socastee area fire, no injuries reported

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out in the Socastee area late Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Strand Drive at 9:16 p.m.

Officials said an outside debris fire extended to a nearby porch before it was put out.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

