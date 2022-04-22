Crews investigating Socastee area fire, no injuries reported
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out in the Socastee area late Thursday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Strand Drive at 9:16 p.m.
Officials said an outside debris fire extended to a nearby porch before it was put out.
No injuries were reported.
