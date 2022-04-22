Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Charlotte Hornets fire coach James Borrego after 4 seasons

LaMelo Ball and James Borrego chat during Monday's NBA exhibition game between Charlotte and...
LaMelo Ball and James Borrego chat during Monday's NBA exhibition game between Charlotte and Toronto. The Hornets lost 112-109 to fall to 0-2 in the preseason.(Nate Wimberly/ (Custom credit) | WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have fired coach James Borrego after blowout losses in back-to-back years in the play-in tournament.

Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak made the announcement on Friday. Kupchak says the team will begin a search for a new coach immediately.

The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons as the Hornets coach. Charlotte finished 43-39 this season, but was blown out in the play-in game for the second straight year.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

Charlotte has improved its win total by 10 in each of the past two seasons and the coach expressed his optimism about the team moving forward following the team’s exit interviews.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Two surfers were rescued on Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Coroner: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say

Latest News

VIDEO: Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist
VIDEO: Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist
Eric Brown beat a throw to first to win the game for the Chants.
Chants walk-off with 4-3 win over UT Arlington Friday night
Jeffrey Gunter.
WMBF Sports Exclusive: One-on-one with NFL Draft prospect Jeffrey Gunter of CCU
Coastal Carolina football receives Cure Bowl championship rings
Georgetown holds dedication ceremony to honor local Olympian
Georgetown County track to be named after local Olympic gold medalist