Bikers Against Child Abuse Pee Dee closer to becoming full chapter, recruiting members

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - April marks National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and local volunteers with Bikers Against Child Abuse are hoping to broaden their reach and raise awareness.

B.A.C.A’s mission is simple: create a safe environment for abused children year-round. That includes providing escorts to and from school or court appearances, as well as proving resources for therapy and counseling when needed.

Leaders of the group in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee say they’re hoping to take their mission a step further with new members by becoming a full chapter.

“We’re always looking for new people to join, and help us in the mission,” said Ronin, President of the B.A.C.A. Pee Dee. “We are about a month out from becoming a full chapter, and we want people who will make a commitment to help a child. This is about the child’s needs, it isn’t about the parent or guardian, it’s about the child and their desire to be a part of our united organization.”

Residents like Elissa Wilson, who recently moved to Myrtle Beach, said while she’s not a part of B.A.C.A., she understands why their work is important.

“As a mother of four, I think that everyone should have a voice especially if they are being abused,” she said.

Fellow resident Scott Edwards used to ride a motorcycle years ago, and applauded the group’s efforts.

“Anything that helps kids, I mean they are one of the most unprotected groups,” he said. “Bikers have a stigma, but they also have a toughness laid out which gives them a little credibility or power to say don’t mess with the kids.”

B.A.C.A. Pee Dee has a number of events scheduled in the coming months, along with more information about how to join on their website.

