2nd SC execution on hold after court halts firing squad plan

This Feb. 6, 2014, photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Brad...
This Feb. 6, 2014, photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Brad Sigmon. Sigmon, who was convicted in 2002 for the double murder of his ex-girlfriend's parents in Greenville County, is one of several death row inmates in South Carolina who have run out of traditional appeals. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has put another execution on hold, two days after temporarily blocking plans for a rare firing squad execution.

The court issued an order Friday granting inmate Brad Keith Sigmon a temporary stay ahead of his scheduled May 13 execution.

The state’s highest court on Wednesday had paused plans for an April 29 firing squad execution of Richard Moore.

Moore and Sigmon would have been the first death row inmates put to death by South Carolina after a 2021 law made electrocution the default and also gave prisoners the option to choose a firing squad.

Sigmon had so far not chosen an execution method.

