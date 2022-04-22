Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested following a kidnapping on Hilton Head Island.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Marsh Side apartments regarding an abduction.

Deputies learned 25-year-old Jairus Housey, who was armed with a handgun and wearing a ballistic vest, forced his way into an apartment and assaulted the mother of his child. They say Housey then left the apartment and drove off with his 10-month-old child in a Hyundai Sonata.

Deputies say they were able to make contact with Housey over the phone. They say Housey then told them he would kill the child, deputies, and himself if he was pursued.

Through the investigation, deputies were able to track Housey’s Hyundai he was driving in Jasper, Colleton and Hampton counties.

Law enforcement agencies in those jurisdictions located and pursued the Hyundai, but due to the dangerous speeds, for the child’s safety, pursuits were terminated.

An Amber Alert was then issued to the public.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning, Housey’s Hyundai was located in the parking lot of Park Place apartments in Statesboro, Georgia.

The Statesboro Police Department and other Georgia law enforcement agencies made contact with Housey and were able to take him into custody.

The child was found in the Hyundai unharmed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Also in the Hyundai, officials found a handgun and a ballistic vest.

Housey is being jailed in Georgia and will face extradition to Beaufort County for charges of domestic violence 2nd degree, felon in possession of a handgun, pointing and presenting a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Housey will likely face additional criminal charges, as he committed multiple offenses in other jurisdictions.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Six were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Saturday night.
Lanes of Kings Highway reopen after person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, police say
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called out to the fire along Jason Boulevard, close to the...
Firefighters put out brush fire near Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach
The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show

Latest News

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Third mental evaluation delayed in Gannon Stauch killing
Sunny and warm.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and warm through the weekend
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, left, Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, middle, and Gov....
Future of SC election reform bill in jeopardy, despite unanimous support in House and Senate
Bikers Against Child Abuse Pee Dee close to becoming a chapter, recruiting members
Bikers Against Child Abuse Pee Dee closer to becoming full chapter, recruiting members