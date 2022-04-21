Woman arrested after forgetting 3-year-old in locked van for 30 minutes, police say

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother was arrested after forgetting her 3-year-old child in a locked mini-van in a parking lot, according to the Sylva Police Department.

According to police, a witness called for assistance after finding a little girl in a locked mini-van in the McDonalds parking lot. The witness told police the child had been alone for about 30 minutes.

Police said the mother, 33-year-old Sadie Standingdeer, arrived after the police were on scene for about 30 minutes.

She told police she forgot her child was sleeping in the van when she left the area with friends.

Standingdeer was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse, according to police.

They said she was taken to the Jackson County Jail until she posted bail at $3,000. They said she is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 16 in Sylva.

Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Social Services assisted in this investigation.

