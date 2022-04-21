Submit a Tip
Tigers Dispatch Buccaneers 12-2

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Blake Wright went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and career-high six RBIs in Clemson’s 12-2 victory over East Tennessee State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers improved to 24-13, while the Buccaneers fell to 21-12.

Max Wagner led off the second inning with his 13th home run of the season, then the Buccaneers tied the score in the top of the third inning on a passed ball. The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning on Wright’s three-run homer, his seventh of the year.

Garett Wallace belted a solo homer in the sixth inning, then Wright lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Clemson added seven insurance runs in the eighth inning on Jonathan French’s run-scoring single, a two-run error, Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single, Wright’s two-run double and Caden Grice’s hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.

Grice (2-0) earned the win by tossing 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts. Colby Stuart (3-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 9 Florida State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

