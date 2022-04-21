Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

This Is Carolina: Horry County woman with Down syndrome teaches Zumba class

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman with Down syndrome is sharing her dedication to staying fit with a global audience.

Every Friday at 11 a.m., Brenda Purvis teaches a Zumba class, using the Horry County Special Olympics Facebook page to broadcast her workouts on Facebook Live.

Not only that, but she does it all.

“I train myself,” said Purvis. “I’m my own trainer, my own producer.”

She also said she loves what she does.

“It puts a smile on my face every time I do this,” said Purvis.

Brenda started teaching these virtual classes when COVID-19 started.

The director of the Horry County Special Olympics asked Brenda if she would stream the class to the organization’s Facebook page. That one-time request turned into a regular routine.

“I made it into an every Friday thing,” said Purvis.

Two years later, and she still never misses a class. Her dad, Mike, says even vacations don’t interrupt Brenda’s class schedule.

“We’ve been up visiting my son in Connecticut. She’s performed it there. We’ve been visiting my daughter in Chicago. She’s performed it there. She just does not want to miss,” he said.

Brenda’s dedication comes as no surprise to Mike.

“Brenda’s always been active. Very active,” he said.

Brenda’s zest for life doesn’t just make Mike happy, it makes him feel all kinds of emotions.

I start talking about her, and I’ll get a tear in my eye, because I’m so proud of her,” he said.

But raising a child with Down syndrome is not always easy. Mike says he dealt with lots of heartache as Brenda grew up.

“She’s also said when she was younger, probably 12 or 13, ‘I don’t want to have Down syndrome anymore.’ Well, you can’t do anything about that,” he said.

Brenda wants to keep her Friday morning Zumba classes going as long as she can.

She knows she’ll always have her supportive dad encouraging her every step of the way.

If you have a good news story you’d like us to share, send us an email at goodnews@wmbfnews.com or send Patrick Lloyd a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show
Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Power restored after crash involving utility pole in Myrtle Beach area
The Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYR begins non-stop flights to, from New Hampshire

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach police honors fallen officer with challenge coin fundraiser
North Myrtle Beach police honors fallen officer with challenge coin fundraiser
The 4th Avenue Dollar General wants to move across the street to make room for a new medical...
Convenience store zoning issues proves to be ‘inconvenient’ for expanding health care in Conway
It is less than two weeks from beach monitoring season to advise swimmers.
DHEC gears up for beach monitoring along Grand Strand to keep swimmer safe
VIDEO: Teddy Bear, the Humane Society dog famous for his bucket list, has died