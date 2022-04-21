Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Stretch Zone in Myrtle Beach can help you feel your best

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you’re looking to be more mobile or just feel better, Stretch Zone in Myrtle Beach is here to help.

With two locations along the Grand Strand, including the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach location, they help people of all ages. If you’re looking to improve your golf game, workout a lot, or just need help doing simple everyday tasks.

Both locations offer free consultations where they can assess your goals and help you with a treatment plan. To schedule, you can visit their website here or call Myrtle Beach: (843) 808-9004 North Myrtle Beach: (843) 663-3539

Come along with us for all the details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show
The Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYR begins non-stop flights to, from New Hampshire
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Power restored after crash involving utility pole in Myrtle Beach area
Abdulrahaman al Aqlan
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR

Latest News

gst
Stretch Zone- Part 2
gst
Stretch Zone- Part 5
gst
Stretch Zone- Part 1
gst
Stretch Zone- Part 4