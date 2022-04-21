Security robot named ‘Parker’ spotted rolling around Charlotte

Submit a Tip
The robots have already been rolling around in some other cities, too.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An unusual addition in Uptown Charlotte is turning heads.

A 5-foot-3, 400-pound security robot was spotted rolling around South Tryon Street on Thursday right outside the Ally Center.

Named Parker, it’s a camera-equipped security robot.

It catches your eye and almost looks like something out of Star Wars on the sidewalk.

The robots are made by a company called Transcend based out of Pheonix, Arizona. That’s where it first launched and it’s decked out in technology.

It has full 360-degree cameras on board, charges itself, can detect people and has thermal imaging. It also runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“If a tenant is walking by, or a visitor is walking by, and they see something they deem suspicious or a little out of place, they can approach the robot, they can press the intercom, then we get a live feedback from that robot to our console,” Brookfield Properties security account manager Darin Sewell said.

Similar robots have been deployed in places like Houston and Boston.

From some of those, they say most interactions that people have with “Parker” are taking selfies with it.

It’s not going to replace actual people as security guards but helps them keep their eyes on more places at once.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

