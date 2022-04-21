S.C. House members create Freedom Caucus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of South Carolina lawmakers says the state’s General Assembly isn’t living up to its conservative mandate.

Now they’ve formed a “Freedom Caucus” to push more of that legislation at the State House.

The organization is similar to the conservative Freedom Caucus that already operates within the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Ralph Norman, a member of that caucus, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined Republican state representatives at the State House for the announcement Wednesday.

“What we’re finding is that Washington, D.C., is broken, and if you’re going to fix anything, you’ve got to fix it at the state level,” Meadows said.

The group says its goals include cutting taxes, stopping wasteful spending and expanding school choice.

“Sadly many lawmakers who claim to be Republican are complicit in this woke barrage of progressivism by either, A, joining Democrats, or B, failing to act when it really counts,” Rep. RJ May, Freedom Caucus Vice-Chair, said. “It’s time for our elected officials to be as conservative in office as they are on the campaign trail.”

At this point, there’s not a companion group in the Senate, but the House group says it’s talked with some senators about working on these goals.

State representatives say two other states, Georgia and Mississippi, already Freedom Caucuses in their General Assemblies.

South Carolina’s caucus has 13 members at this point of the 124 total House members.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.