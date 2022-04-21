Samuel Shelton joined the WMBF news team back in March 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

Before joining, he was a Disney Professional Intern for WTVD-TV (ABC11). This experience was rewarding for him and allowed the young professional to shadow current anchors and reporters to learn essential skills as a journalist.

Samuel is from Raleigh, North Carolina. He has a passion for being in the community and telling compelling stories.

Samuel received his Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. During his time at UNC Pembroke, he was part of the WNCP-TV news team where he held multiple positions ranging from video journalist, street reporter, and teleprompter operator. These positions helped build new skills and strengthen his passion for journalism.

Samuel is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. where he served as Chapter President. While at UNC Pembroke, he also served as Vice President of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Orientation Leader, and was a member of the Broadcasting Education Association.

In his spare time, Samuel enjoys dancing, traveling, working out, finding hidden gems in different cities, and sharing his journey on YouTube.

Be sure to follow Samuel on Facebook and Twitter. And you have a story idea, send Samuel an email at samuel.shelton@wmbfnews.com.

