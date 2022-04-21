Police: Person hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, lanes closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road was closed Thursday afternoon after a person was hit by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway.

The MBPD said all northbound lanes of Kings Highway at 9th Avenue North are closed as of around 5:30 p.m. Police are asking drivers to take alternate routes as officers investigate.

Vest added that the pedestrian hit was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

