North Myrtle Beach police honors fallen officer with challenge coin fundraiser

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is remembering one of their own as part of a fundraiser.

The department announced Wednesday that it is selling challenge coins in honor of former NMBPD Sgt. Gordon Best. Best died in a crash on January 1, 2021, while responding to a call for service.

The coins are $15 each, with proceeds going toward a public safety memorial on the department grounds. The coins can be purchased in person at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety building. The NMBPD says cash, checks as well as credit and debit cards are all accepted.

City spokesperson Donald Graham told WMBF News that other businesses have also chipped in toward the project, raising over $10,000 so far. He added that the city has around 450 coins left as of Wednesday afternoon.

A fundraiser put on by another local business last year netted another $10,000 to honor Best shortly after his death.

