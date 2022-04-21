Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune(WITN)
By Deric Rush and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rep. Greg Murphy says Camp Lejeune needs to be transparent with the public after three children were announced to have been found dead on the base Wednesday.

Marines would not say how old the children were or how they died, but they did say the children were not shot.

“I think transparency is never a bad thing. As facts come out we just need to know,” Murphy said Thursday.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the children’s deaths, which Camp Lejeune says occurred on two separate occasions.

WITN made several requests for more details about the date, time, location, and ages of the children who died at the base, but Camp Lejeune has not given any updates.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show
The Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYR begins non-stop flights to, from New Hampshire
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Power restored after crash involving utility pole in Myrtle Beach area
Abdulrahaman al Aqlan
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR

Latest News

Some spots hit 80 by Friday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth continues to build into the weekend
South Carolina election vote
What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide
Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith was denied bond Thursday in his first court appearance.
Bond denied for third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called out to the fire along Jason Boulevard, close to the...
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Myrtle Beach near Highway 501