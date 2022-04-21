Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & warmer temperatures to end the week

Warm weather, clear skies and calm conditions.
Warm weather, clear skies and calm conditions.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A warmer pattern unfolds starting today and through the end of the week, shaping up for the best forecast we’ve had in a while.

TODAY

After a milder start this morning, temperatures will rebound nicely with the low 70s around the beaches. Inland into Horry County, the mid 70s will become more common under mostly sunny skies.

What a beautiful weekend ahead.
What a beautiful weekend ahead.(WMBF)

Highs far enough inland will push into the upper 70s, especially for Florence and areas along I-95. Get outside and enjoy it!

What a beautiful weekend ahead.
What a beautiful weekend ahead.(WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

Warmer weather will gradually build into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This very well could be the best weekend forecast we’ve seen for 2022!

Highs on Friday will climb into the mid-upper 70s as southerly winds become more apparent. Once again, another great day for the golf game, the beach or any outdoor plans.

What a beautiful weekend ahead.
What a beautiful weekend ahead.(WMBF)

The weekend continues to warm us up nicely with a stunning forecast. Saturday will see sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland.

Just when you think it doesn’t get better, highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 on the beaches for Sunday. Meanwhile, inland locations will climb into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Perfect weather for the beach or the pool!

