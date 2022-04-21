FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth continues to build into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool start to the week, the temperatures really start to climb for the weekend!

FRIDAY

Sunny skies are back with us Friday as warmer weather returns. We’re looking at a milder start to the morning with most spots only dropping to around 58°.

Low humidity and sunny skies continue into Friday afternoon with beautiful Spring weather in full force. We’ll push afternoon highs to near 80° inland of the Waterway, into the lower 70s along the Grand Strand.

Some spots hit 80 by Friday afternoon (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Beach plans this weekend? We’ll continue to bring in warmer weather with afternoon highs pushing well-above average. Temperatures right on the sand climb into the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Areas inland of the immediate coastline will return to the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer weather continues to arrive this weekend (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Some changes are set to arrive next week. Our next cold front arrives on Tuesday and brings a quick round of showers late in the day.

As this cold front exits, we’ll watch temperatures trend a bit cooler. We’ll fall back into the upper 60s by mid-week.

Next chance of rain arrives next Tuesday (WMBF)

