Firefighters respond to brush fire in Myrtle Beach near Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called out to the fire along Jason Boulevard, close to the Highway 501, Highway 17 Bypass interchange.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area while crews put out the flames.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

