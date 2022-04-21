Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Birchin Lane Coffee Company

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this weeks episode of Dining with Dockery, we head up to Birchin Lane Coffee Company.

Birchin Lane Coffee offers a unique experience with a great cup of Joe, fantastic pastries, smoothies and more.

Located in the Galleria shopping center at the intersection of Lake Arrowhead Road and 17 in between Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, Birchin Lane Coffee Company offers a good source of caffeine and treats to kickstart your day!

In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of the menu items. For a look at their menu, you can visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

