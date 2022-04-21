DHEC gears up for beach monitoring along Grand Strand to keep swimmer safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is getting ready to begin monitoring the bacteria in the waters to make sure swimmers don’t get sick.

Beach monitoring season lasts from May 1 to October 1.

DHEC currently has 122 statewide stations to collect water samples that help trace increased levels of enterococcus bacteria.

Even though the bacteria may not be harmful to swimmers, there is still a risk of getting sick this summer through other types of bacteria found in the water.

“The biggest thing I want folks to be aware of when they come to the beach is after a rain event, it’s when we generally see the elevated bacteria, any other time is a good time to be in the water,” said Bryan Rabon, the aquatic science programs manager for DHEC.

The agency puts out advisories to alert families when high numbers of bacteria are found. It does not mean beaches aren’t closed, but a certain portion of the water should be free of swimming.

Advisories are posted on www.CheckMyBeach.com for updates on beach water safety.

“We just want to let folks know that this program is here to help people make a decision on when and when it’s best for them to enjoy our beaches,” said Rabon. “We all work here, we all play here, and we want folks to come and enjoy our beaches.”

As rain continues to come no matter the season, it’s Rabon’s hope to keep expanding monitoring.

“To be honest I hope to have it move further down the beach so that we move into the rest of the state. It’s a good tool for folks to have the right information at the right time,” said Rabon.

As the number of visitors will increase this season, water sampling will continue weekly.

Twelve water samples will be taken from Myrtle Beach and 10 from North Myrtle Beach.

