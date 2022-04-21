Submit a Tip
Deputies: 3 Robeson County detention officers arrested after helping suspect bond out under false name

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A trio of detention officers were arrested in the Pee Dee after allegedly aiding in an identity theft crime.

The Robson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 40-year-old Jackie Hunt, 50-year-old Warren Phillips and 51-year-old Tina Jones were all in custody in connection to an incident also involving 42-year-old James Hunt Jr.

Deputies said James Hunt was arrested on March 25 on drug and firearm charges, as well as driving while a license was revoked. He then “fraudulently provided the demographics of his brother, Jackie Hunt” at the time of his arrest.

James Hunt was booked and processed at the Robeson County Detention Center by Jackie Hunt, Philips and Jones before he was able to bond out under the false name.

Investigators were later able to correctly identify James Hunt and obtained additional warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody on April 16 and remains at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $95,000 bond.

Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones were all charged with felony conspiracy to identify theft, aiding and abetting as well as obstruction of justice.

They were given a $500,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

