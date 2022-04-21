Conway police ask for help in finding person involved in hit-and-run

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a person who they said was involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday along Highway 501 Business.

According to an incident report, the victim told officers that she had slowed down for traffic when the suspect vehicle rear-ended her car.

The victim told police that she made contact with the driver who “acted in a manner that she may have been intoxicated.”

The incident report states that the suspect started fumbling through her glovebox acting like she was going to get the insurance information but then told the victim, “I am not giving you nothing,” then drove away and headed north on Highway 501 Business.

If anyone has any information about the person or the vehicle, you’re asked to call 843-248-1790.

