Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police ask for help in finding person involved in hit-and-run

Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16 along Highway 501 Business.(Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a person who they said was involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday along Highway 501 Business.

According to an incident report, the victim told officers that she had slowed down for traffic when the suspect vehicle rear-ended her car.

The victim told police that she made contact with the driver who “acted in a manner that she may have been intoxicated.”

The incident report states that the suspect started fumbling through her glovebox acting like she was going to get the insurance information but then told the victim, “I am not giving you nothing,” then drove away and headed north on Highway 501 Business.

If anyone has any information about the person or the vehicle, you’re asked to call 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show
The Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYR begins non-stop flights to, from New Hampshire
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Power restored after crash involving utility pole in Myrtle Beach area
Abdulrahaman al Aqlan
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR

Latest News

In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Deputies: 3 Robeson County detention officers arrested after helping suspect bond out under false name
VIDEO: Hearing set to address lawsuits connected to suspect in deadly Florence County ambush
VIDEO: Hearing set to address lawsuits connected to suspect in deadly Florence County ambush
VIDEO: Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR
VIDEO: Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR