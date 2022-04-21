Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A announces return of spicy chicken biscuit

Spicy chicken biscuit
Spicy chicken biscuit(Chick-fil-A)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A is bringing the heat back to their breakfast menu. They announced that on Monday, the spicy chicken biscuit will be returning.

Chick-fil-A pulled the spicy chicken biscuit off the menu in 2016 and said ever since many customers have been “lamenting the loss.”

On Apr. 25, the option will be expanded to 1,304 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting out on bond, records show
The Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYR begins non-stop flights to, from New Hampshire
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Power restored after crash involving utility pole in Myrtle Beach area
Abdulrahaman al Aqlan
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR

Latest News

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called out to the fire along Jason Boulevard, close to the...
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Myrtle Beach near Highway 501
Conway police are searching for this person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on April 16...
Conway police identify person involved in hit-and-run
Dining with Dockery
Dining With Dockery: Birchin Lane Coffee Company
North Myrtle Beach police honors fallen officer with challenge coin fundraiser
North Myrtle Beach police honors fallen officer with challenge coin fundraiser