Budget could bring expansion to North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach has updated its proposed budget for 2023, and there are big expansion plans for the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

In a statement, officials said members of North Myrtle Beach City Council recently wrapped up a budget retreat, and are deciding what to do with a projected $162 million budget.

Plans for the sports complex include six new baseball/softball fields, as well as five multi-purpose fields for soccer, lacrosse, ultimate and other sports. There also will be a family entertainment center with an arcade.

It has some residents and regulars at the park excited for what’s to come.

“I’m so excited to see what more they can do because it’s already good to me,” said Danita Legette, who was at the park Wednesday.

“It’s a nice size,” added longtime North Myrtle Beach resident Luke Butler. “I like it because it has a variety, and we have everything here.”

The city said the expansion would mean the complex will grow to more than 250 acres.

The splash pad is also projected to generate up to $1 million per year, while the expanded Great Christmas Light Show is projected to bring in more than $1.2 million.

The start and expected completion dates have not been released, and city officials said there will not be any new taxes for residents connected to the project.

Other projects on the books include a stormwater drainage fund and funding for an emergency operations and data management center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.