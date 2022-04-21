Birchin Lane Coffee Company in Myrtle Beach roasts their own coffee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Let’s face it, a solid cup of Joe just makes getting up in the morning a little easier.

Birchin Lane Coffee Company located at the Galleria shopping center in Myrtle Beach has been open since September of 2021. Locally owned and operated, they take pride in roasting their own coffee and offering a wide array of unique coffee drinks, teas, and pastries.

Come along with us to learn what makes them so special!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

