2022 Pee Dee Elections: What you need to know

PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Everything you need to know about voting rules, registration, mail-in voting, changes and candidates in the Pee Dee.

Absentee voting: Absentee ballots are available to only some voters, including people 65 and older, those who are sick or physically disabled and those who will be out of town on Election Day. You’ll need a witness’s signature to cast an absentee ballot.

Early, in-person voting: The state doesn’t offer early in-person voting, but if you qualify for an absentee ballot, you can cast it early and in person at your county voter registration or extension office until 5 p.m. the day before the election.

Voting in person on Election Day: The state’s primary election is Tuesday, June 14, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voter I.D.: Starting in 2013, S.C. voting law requires voters to bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, to the polls on Election Day. Previously, voters also could cast ballots if they had their voter registration card, which does not have a picture. The law currently allows voters to get a photo ID at their local election office and to vote on a provisional ballot if they have a reasonable excuse why they could not get such an ID.

The deadline to register to vote is 30 days prior to the election, May 15 this year. Click here to see if you’re registered.

Who Can Register? In order to vote, South Carolina law requires one must first register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election. To be eligible to register in South Carolina you MUST:

be a United States citizen

be at least eighteen years old on or before the next election

be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering

not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent

not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime

have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.

New voters don’t need to choose a party as South Carolina has open primaries. To find out where to vote, click here.

Students: Citizens who are not yet 18-years-old but will turn 18 before the next ensuing General Election, and who otherwise qualify to vote, have the right to register beginning 120 days prior to the closing of the books of a preceding primary (see S.C. Code of Laws 7-5-180).

Students may register to vote where they reside while attending college. This could be at an address in the college community (e.g., a dormitory) or at an address you intend to return to while not in the college community (e.g., family home). For guidance in determining what residence to claim for voter registration purposes, see S.C. Code of Laws Section 7-1-25.

Many college students who live on campus receive their mail at a campus post office box. These students must register at the physical address of their dormitory. The student’s P.O. Box can be provided for mailing and contact purposes.

Convicted Felons: Any person who is convicted of a felony or an offense against the election laws is not qualified to register or to vote unless the disqualification has been removed by service of the sentence, or unless sooner pardoned. Service of the sentence includes completion of any prison/jail time, probation and parole.

Federal and state courts provide the SEC with lists of persons convicted of felonies or crimes against the election laws. Those persons are removed from the state’s list of active, registered voters. The SEC notifies each voter whose name is removed. Voters have 20 days from the date the notice is mailed to appeal. Appeals must be made to the SEC.

Once a person who was convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws serves his sentence, he may register to vote. To register, the applicant must submit a new voter registration application to his county voter registration office. To participate in any particular election, the applicant must submit the application prior to the 30-day voter registration deadline for that election. In applying, the registrant is swearing under penalty of perjury that he is qualified to register, including having completed his entire sentence. County voter registration boards must be satisfied that the applicant has completed his sentence; and in some cases, may request a person who has lost his voting rights due to conviction to provide proof that he has completed his sentence.

For more information on felony disenfranchisement, click here.

DARLINGTON COUNTY

County Council District, 02

Candidates will face off in the primary in June.

Dannie Douglas, Jr (D-Incumbent) EMAILED 4/8

Bob Dickerson (R) -No campaign information is currently available.

County Council District, 04

Bobby Hudson (D-Incumbent) has represented the district since 2010 and is the former mayor of Lamar. His campaign platform includes supporting small businesses, improving business relations in the county and the green initiative. He is running unopposed.

County Council District, 06

Albert Davis III (D-Incumbent) has represented the district since 2018. He is running unopposed. EMAILED 4/8

County Council District, 08

David H Coker (R-Incumbent) has represented the district since 2015. His platform includes bringing industry to the county. He is running unopposed.

DILLON COUNTY

Probate Judge

Teresa Campbell Smith (D-Incumbent) has served as Probate Judge of Dillon County since 2010. Judge Campbell-Smith was appointed Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims on September 19, 2013. On October 21, 2013, President Obama designated her to serve as Chief Judge. Judge Campbell-Smith formerly served as Special Master from December 8, 2005 to April 6, 2011. On April 7, 2011, she was appointed as Chief Special Master. Judge Campbell-Smith practiced from 1993 to 1996, and again from 1997 to 1998, with the law firm of Liskow & Lewis in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her areas of practice included environmental regulatory law, patent infringement litigation, and toxic tort litigation. Her pro bono work included representing children in adoption proceedings in the juvenile division of Civil District Court in New Orleans, Louisiana. Judge Campbell-Smith served as an extern to Judge John Minor Wisdom of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1991. She clerked for Judge Martin L. C. Feldman of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana from 1992 to 1993. She clerked for Judge Sarah S. Vance of the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Louisiana from 1996 to 1997, and she clerked for Judge Emily C. Hewitt of the United States Court of Federal Claims from 1998 to 2005. Judge Campbell-Smith graduated from Tulane Law School, with honors, in 1992. She received her undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Duke University, with honors, in 1987. She is a member of the bar in the states of Louisiana and Maryland.

Auditor

Joy R Snipes (D) is currently the finance director for Dillon County and running unopposed.

County Treasurer

Jamie Calhoun Estes (D-Incumbent) began working in the Dillon County Treasurer’s office in May of 2002 and was elected as treasurer in 2007. She is running unopposed.

County Council District, 05

Democratic candidates will face off in the primary in June; the winner will face Richard Talbert (R) in November.

Kenny Cook (D) -No campaign information is currently available.

Maggie Murphy Dunham’s (D) campaign platform includes advocating for parks, expanding education and broadband internet, and improving roads.

Richard “Ricky” Talbert’s (R) campaign platform includes election reform, infrastructure and offering incentives to bring in new businesses.

County Council District, 06

Candidates will face off in the primary in June

Larry B German (D) previously served as the assistant director of Dillon County Parks and Recreation.

Gerome “Gee” McLeod (D-Incumbent) has served the district since 2018 after taking over for Robby Coward who was appointed as deputy administrator.

County Council District, 07

Candidates will face off in the primary in June.

Stevie Grice (D-Incumbent) has served the district since 2018. He is also the head coach of Dillon Lady Cats’ softball team.

Cedric Page’s (D) campaign platform includes economic growth and improves community safety.

FLORENCE COUNTY

Solicitor Circuit 12

Ed Clements III (D-Incumbent) was elected Solicitor for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit for Florence and Marion Counties in November of 1998. He has a history of supporting the Juvenile Arbitration Program, designed to divert first-time, non-violent/non-status offenders out of the Family Court system and into an informal arbitration setting that is operated by trained, committed volunteers using the Restorative Justice Model. He is running unopposed.

Probate Judge

Candidates will face off in the general election in November.

Jesse Cartrette (R-Incumbent) has served as Florence County’s probate judge since 2018. Prior to his election, Judge Cartrette worked to protect the rights of underprivileged clients including, but not limited to, senior citizens, abused and neglected children and vulnerable adults.

Chandra R Graham (D) was a clerk for the Florence County Probate Court from 2015 to 2021. There is currently no campaign information available.

Auditor

Debra G Dennis (R-Incumbent) has served as Auditor since 2018. Prior to that, she worked for the Florence County Auditor’s office for 25 years. She is running unopposed.

The Florence County Auditor’s Office assembles information regarding real and personal property ownership for the purpose of taxation, computation of the assessed value and application of the taxing millage rate to produce revenue to be collected by the Florence County Treasurer/Tax Collector.

County Council District, 01

Candidates will face off in the primary in June.

Jason M Springs (D-Incumbent) has served the district since 2013. He was a proponent of the “Keep the Penny Tax” in Florence County in 2020 and has a record of supporting local businesses.

Mattie Thomas (D) served as the interim chairwoman of the Florence County Democratic Party in 2019 and 2020 and as the Chair in 2021. She has also served on the Florence School District Three board.

County Council District, 03

Alphonso “Al” Bradley (D-Incumbent) has served the district since 2010 and on the board of directors for the South Carolina Association of Counties since 2017. he is running unopposed.

County Council District, 06

Toney Moore (R-Incumbent) won the District 6 seat in a 2021 special election after Steven DeBerry gave up the seat when he became a circuit court judge. His campaign platform includes attracting new industries and expanding educational opportunities. Moore is running unopposed.

County Council District, 07

Rev. Waymon Mumford (D-Incumbent) has served the county since 1994 and also serves as the vice-chair. He has been an ordained Baptist Reverend since 1998. Mumford is running unopposed.

County Council District, 08

Candidates will face off in the primary in June.

Frank J “Buddy” Brand II (R-Incumbent) was elected to the County Council in 2020. Prior to that, he served on the City Council beginning in 2005. He also served as the City of Florence’s Mayor Pro Tempore. His campaign platform includes supporting health care workers, first responders, and law enforcement officers.

William Schofield (R) currently represents District One on Florence City Council and is the first Republican to serve the district. His campaign platform includes improving infrastructure, decreasing crime, bringing businesses and industries to Florence County, and improving zoning.

MARION COUNTY

Solicitor Circuit 12

Ed Clements III (D-Incumbent) was elected Solicitor for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit for Florence and Marion Counties in November of 1998, taking office on January 13, 1999. He serves on the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Board and was appointed to the Magistrate’s Court Advisory Board by the Honorable Jean Hoefer Toal, Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court. Clements was also an Adjunct Professor at Francis Marion University in the Political Science Department. is a member of the South Carolina Bar Association and on the Board of Directors of the National District Attorney’s Association. He is running unopposed.

Auditor

Vicki Jackson Cook (D-Incumbent)

County Treasurer

Alta S DuBose (D)

County Council District, 03

Democratic candidates will face off in the primary in June; the winner will face Shane McDonald in November.

Mitchell Gause (D) - No campaign information is currently available

Charles L Green (D) - No campaign information is currently available

Mamie Lee Pierce Hannah (D) is a Reverend at the United Methodist Church in Bennettsville. No campaign information is currently available.

Patrick T Richardson (D) previously ran for State Senate, District 30 in 2016. No campaign information is currently available.

Shane McDonald (R) No campaign information is currently available.

County Council District, 05

Candidates will face off in the primary in June.

Tarus Gilchrist (D) was a member of the Beautification Commission for Marion County and the Street Department Director in Mullins.

Reginald Washington (D) previously ran for the seat in 2018. No campaign information is currently available.

Charles White (D) was elected to the Marion County School Board District 6 in 2016 and served one term. No campaign information is currently available.

County Council District, 07

Candidates will face off in the primary in June

Elista Hendley Smith (D-Incumbent) No campaign information is currently available.

Dewayne Tennie (D) is the former Assistant Chief and Chief of Police in Marion. No campaign information is currently available.

MARLBORO COUNTY

Probate Judge

Candidates will face off in the primary in June.

Mark Heath (D-Incumbent) was sworn into office on January 4, 1999. Prior to that, he was a probation officer.

Antoinette Parnell Balfour (D) is currently the Networking Director at True Hope Entities.

Patricia M Bundy (D) is the current Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge, has served as the Clerk to the County Council for the past nine years, is certified by the SC Clerks to Council Association.

Reneka McQueen McCoy (D) currently works for the 4th Circuit Solicitors Office.

Auditor

Deborah Pringle-Weldon (D-Incumbent) has served as Auditor for Marlboro County since July 1, 2019. Her previous experience includes service in the Marlboro County Clerk of Court’s office, Marlboro County Treasurer’s office, and served as Deputy Auditor for eighteen years prior to being elected Auditor. Weldon is running unopposed.

County Council District, 01

Jason K Steen (D-Incumbent) also serves as the Chairman. Steen has a record of supporting the 2nd Amendment. He is running unopposed.

County Council District, 04

Candidates will face off in the primary in June.

Thomas “Pie” Johnson (D) No campaign information is currently available.

Pearly C Lawson (D) is a School Counselor at Marlboro County High School. No campaign information is currently available.

Jaheem McLaurin (D) is the youngest County Council candidate at 19-years-old but has earned sexual assault prevention, notary public, and Firefighting/EMT certificates in 2021. He completed his associate of arts degree from Northeastern Technical College and is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina. He has received several community and public service awards. McLaurin also serves as 3rd Vice-Chair for the Marlboro County Democratic Party (MCDP), is a former member of the Bennettsville Police Department Citizen Advisory Board, and a mentor for the Marlboro County School District.

County Council District, 07

Steve Blackmon (D-Incumbent) No campaign information is currently available. He is running unopposed.

County Council District, 08

Anthony Woods (D-Incumbent) No campaign information is currently available. He is running unopposed.

