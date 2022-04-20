Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Authorities are investigating following a grisly discovery along a South Carolina road where...
Bodies of dogs found in food bags along South Carolina road
Teddy Bear the dog
Teddy Bear, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog famous for his bucket list, has died
Deputies say a home in Pawleys Island has been shot into and set fire twice.
Deputies investigate shot fired at Pawleys Island home where two arsons took place
A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Carolina Forest.
Crash slows traffic on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

Latest News

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
EXPLAINER: Here’s what happens in the post-mask world of travel
A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol in New York has...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
Trenches and firing positions sit in the highly radioactive soil adjacent to the Chernobyl...
Russia’s Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk ‘nightmare’