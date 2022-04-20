Submit a Tip
Upstate man accused of growing over 100 lbs of marijuana in home

Curtis Parker
Curtis Parker(Union County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department announced that an Upstate man was charged after officers discovered a large amount of marijuana.

Officers said they responded to a parking lot on Saturday to meet with someone who wanted to report an assault that happened earlier at a house on Morris Circle. Officers met with the woman, and she told them that the incident began when she noticed a light coming from the upstairs of the home she lived in with her boyfriend. According to her, she never went upstairs because the stairs were broken, and the area was sealed off with a tarp.

Police later identified her boyfriend as 38-year-old Curtis Michael Parker.

The woman told officers that when she asked Parker about the light, he admitted that he was growing marijuana. This led to a fight between the two. She reported to officers that her boyfriend pushed her, broke items around the house, flooded the kitchen and threatened to burn the house down during the fight.

The woman allowed officers to search the house and gave them a key to unlock the door. Officer then responded to the home and knocked before eventually entering using the key. Inside the home, officers said they located Parker and took him into custody.

According to officers, they discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana during their search. Parker was booked into the Union County Detention Center and charged with Trafficking Marijuana and 2nd Degree Domestic Violence.

