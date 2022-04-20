Submit a Tip
MYR begins non-stop flights to, from New Hampshire

The Myrtle Beach International Airport
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport is giving away themed goodie bags to announce its newest destination, Manchester, New Hampshire.

MYR said Spirit Airlines is now offering new daily flights beginning Wednesday between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Manchester is less than 50 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour’s drive from the region’s most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts.

“The Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) team is delighted to welcome the first arriving flight from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport today,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports at MYR. “These new nonstop flights are an exciting addition to our current offerings and will provide vital air service opportunities to better serve the growing demand for travel between New Hampshire and the Grand Strand.”

The giveaway ends Thursday at 3 p.m. To enter and for more information, click here.

To book flights, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

