Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Hartsville area; sheriff’s office investigating

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of several shots fired around Nandina...
Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of several shots fired around Nandina Street in the Hartsville area.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where multiple homes were hit.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of several shots fired around Nandina Street in the Hartsville area.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found multiple homes had been hit by the gunfire.

They said one person was treated for a minor injury from either shrapnel or a bullet fragment.

At this point no arrests have been made in the case.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

