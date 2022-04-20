Submit a Tip
‘It’s such a challenge’: NASCAR Hall of Famer talks about Darlington Raceway ahead of Throwback Weekend

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – In just a few weeks, thousands of race fans will be filling Darlington Raceway for the Official Throwback Weekend.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Darlington President Kerry Tharp held a news conference at the Governor’s Mansion where they were joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte.

Labonte took the time to talk about his experiences at the race track and said it is one that’s it’s truly too tough to tame.

“It’s an odd-shaped track, it’s just so hard as I said, 500 miles, 400 miles, whatever the distance is you have to race the race track and competition is one thing but you really just have to stay off the wall and it’s hard to do if you were out there by yourself,” said Labonte. “That’s the difficult thing about it and that’s why I think the drivers love it because it’s such a challenge. "

The Official Throwback Weekend will be taking place May 6 through May 8.

Also for the first time since 2019, the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade, formerly the Southern 500 Parade, will be taking place.

RELATED COVERAGE | Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade returns for first time since 2019

The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will take its traditional 2.3-mile route from downtown Darlington, S.C., and proceed down Harry Byrd Highway to the historic infield at the track Too Tough To Tame. The parade will conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage.

It will include traditional floats, a marching band, classic vehicles, retired race cars and NASCAR celebrities.

