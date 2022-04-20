Marlboro County man charged with stealing coworker’s car after being fired

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 19-year-old man from Latta is charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a coworker’s car after being fired.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mohawk Industries in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on April 13 in reference to a theft of a vehicle

According to the report, Zachary Jeremiah Jones was terminated from Mohawk Industries and upon leaving the plant, stole a vehicle that belonged to another employee of Mohawk.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered, and Jones was arrested on April 19 and transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The judge set a $ 7,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.