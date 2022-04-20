Hearing set in May to address lawsuits connected to suspect in deadly Florence County ambush

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lawsuits connected to an alleged ambush that took the lives of two law enforcement officers in Florence County will be in court next month.

A hearing to address motions to dismiss counterclaims and crossclaims made by suspect Fred Hopkins against victims in the deadly Vintage Place shootings will be held at 2 p.m. on May 11, according to court documents.

A notice of the hearing has been sent to the suspect, but it’s not clear at this point if he will be in attendance.

Hopkins is accused of ambushing law enforcement officers at his home on Oct. 3, 2018 in the Vintage Place Subdivision, while they were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were killed and five other law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

The families of Turner and Carraway filed wrongful death lawsuits in September 2021 against Fred Hopkins, Seth Hopkins and Cheryl Hopkins, the accused shooter’s wife.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner were honored in Washington Wednesday.

Florence police Sgt. Scott Williamson, Florence County deputy Arie Davis and Florence police Sgt. Brian Hart have also filed personal injury lawsuits against Hopkins and his family.

Fred Hopkins has answered the claims and submitted cross-claims and counterclaims. In each one, Fred Hopkins has submitted hand-written letters denying all allegations made against him in the lawsuits.

In the counterclaim against Turner’s family, he seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. He also alleges that the Florence County Sheriff’s Office must be held individually and jointly liable for their own injuries, damages and claims due to “illegal tactics” and “poor supervision.”

For the counterclaim against Carraway’s family, Fred Hopkins once again seeks millions of dollars in damages. In his handwritten letter, he also claims that Carraway “acted without authority of laws as he was well outside of his jurisdictional limits, not in ‘hot or fresh pursuit of any observable criminal offense’ and operated as a domestic terrorist who assumed the risk of injury.”

Meanwhile, Fred Hopkins’ criminal trial has not been scheduled yet. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Due to a gag order in the case, information on any case developments is limited.

