Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Cold morning, followed by plenty of sunshine

Highs climb into the mid-upper 60s today.
Highs climb into the mid-upper 60s today.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The frost advisory continues this morning for areas along I-95 this morning. Patchy frost will be possible along I-95 this morning, especially north.

TODAY

It’s the coldest start of the week with patchy frost far inland this morning. Thankfully, today is the start of a warming trend.

It's a cold start to the day with highs cool but sunny skies remain.
It's a cold start to the day with highs cool but sunny skies remain.(WMBF)

Highs will rebound into the mid 60s on the beaches with the upper 60s inland. Plenty of sunshine is expected today with a milder night on tap this evening.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Warmer weather will gradually build into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs climb into the mid 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Highs climb into the mid 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend.(WMBF)

Highs tomorrow will climb into the low-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Eventually, those temperatures will climb even warmer into the mid-upper 70s by Friday for the entire area.

Highs climb into the 70s and 80s by the weekend.
Highs climb into the 70s and 80s by the weekend.(WMBF)

This weekend is shaping up to be the best weekend weather wise so far for 2022. We’re warm and dry for this upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 70s on the beaches to the middle 80s for inland areas. Just a fair warning, the beaches should be packed this weekend with this incredible forecast.

The forecast remains rain-free through the weekend with the next chance of rain not arriving until Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Authorities are investigating following a grisly discovery along a South Carolina road where...
Bodies of dogs found in food bags along South Carolina road
Teddy Bear the dog
Teddy Bear, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog famous for his bucket list, has died
Deputies say a home in Pawleys Island has been shot into and set fire twice.
Deputies investigate shot fired at Pawleys Island home where two arsons took place
A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Carolina Forest.
Crash slows traffic on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

Latest News

Clear and chilly tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather transitions to big warm up
Sunny skies and cooler temperatures
Sunny skies and cooler temperatures
Sunny skies and cooler temperatures
Nothing but sunshine and blue skies this week
FIRST ALERT: We’ll see nothing but sunshine and blue skies for the rest of the week