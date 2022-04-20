FIRST ALERT: Cold morning, followed by plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The frost advisory continues this morning for areas along I-95 this morning. Patchy frost will be possible along I-95 this morning, especially north.

TODAY

It’s the coldest start of the week with patchy frost far inland this morning. Thankfully, today is the start of a warming trend.

It's a cold start to the day with highs cool but sunny skies remain. (WMBF)

Highs will rebound into the mid 60s on the beaches with the upper 60s inland. Plenty of sunshine is expected today with a milder night on tap this evening.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Warmer weather will gradually build into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs climb into the mid 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. (WMBF)

Highs tomorrow will climb into the low-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Eventually, those temperatures will climb even warmer into the mid-upper 70s by Friday for the entire area.

Highs climb into the 70s and 80s by the weekend. (WMBF)

This weekend is shaping up to be the best weekend weather wise so far for 2022. We’re warm and dry for this upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 70s on the beaches to the middle 80s for inland areas. Just a fair warning, the beaches should be packed this weekend with this incredible forecast.

The forecast remains rain-free through the weekend with the next chance of rain not arriving until Tuesday of next week.

