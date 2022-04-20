Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Michigan man is accused of climbing a barbed wire fence and getting into a secure area at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

A federal grand jury indicted Abdulrahaman al Aqlan on Tuesday on a charge that he knowingly and willfully entered a restricted and secure area of the airport with the intent to evade security procedures and restrictions.

A criminal complaint shows that on March 22 he climbed over the barbed wire fence and entered the secure terminal area.

Brian Ghent, the airport control center manager, told authorities that he noticed al Aqlan pacing outside of a perimeter security fence.

“Ghent took the actions to be suspicious as there generally would not be anyone walking in this area as Security Gate 2 is a vehicle gate and cannot be opened for pedestrian traffic,” according to the criminal complaint.

Federal documents added that Security Gate 2 is “approximately 8-10 feet in height and topped with multiple strands of barbed wire” and also has clearly marked signs reading “Stop – Do Not Enter.”

Ghent alerted Horry County police officers to the al Aqlan while maintaining a visual on him while officers responded to the location.

Police were able to apprehend al Aqlan on the airfield between Terminal A and Terminal B.

HCPD then notified the FBI about the breach.

According to jail records, Aqlan is from Dearborn, Michigan but is a native of Yemen.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. A detention hearing to determine bond in the case has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.