Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts man accused of scaling barbed wire fence at MYR

Abdulrahaman al Aqlan
Abdulrahaman al Aqlan(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Michigan man is accused of climbing a barbed wire fence and getting into a secure area at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

A federal grand jury indicted Abdulrahaman al Aqlan on Tuesday on a charge that he knowingly and willfully entered a restricted and secure area of the airport with the intent to evade security procedures and restrictions.

A criminal complaint shows that on March 22 he climbed over the barbed wire fence and entered the secure terminal area.

Brian Ghent, the airport control center manager, told authorities that he noticed al Aqlan pacing outside of a perimeter security fence.

“Ghent took the actions to be suspicious as there generally would not be anyone walking in this area as Security Gate 2 is a vehicle gate and cannot be opened for pedestrian traffic,” according to the criminal complaint.

Federal documents added that Security Gate 2 is “approximately 8-10 feet in height and topped with multiple strands of barbed wire” and also has clearly marked signs reading “Stop – Do Not Enter.”

Ghent alerted Horry County police officers to the al Aqlan while maintaining a visual on him while officers responded to the location.

Police were able to apprehend al Aqlan on the airfield between Terminal A and Terminal B.

HCPD then notified the FBI about the breach.

According to jail records, Aqlan is from Dearborn, Michigan but is a native of Yemen.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. A detention hearing to determine bond in the case has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Police: Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting thought gun was a prop, gave gun to 15-year-old
Teddy Bear the dog
Teddy Bear, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog famous for his bucket list, has died
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach building
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach area building
Deputies say a home in Pawleys Island has been shot into and set fire twice.
Deputies investigate shot fired at Pawleys Island home where two arsons took place
Jewayne Price (Left) and Marquise Robinson (Right) were denied bond.
FACT CHECK: Criminal history of Columbiana Centre shooting suspects

Latest News

Activists meet to discuss voting bill being debated in Senate
Activists meet to discuss voting bill being debated in Senate
Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of several shots fired around Nandina...
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Hartsville area; sheriff’s office investigating
Zachary Jeremiah Jones
Marlboro County man charged with stealing coworker’s car after being fired
Lawsuits connected to an alleged ambush that took the lives of two law enforcement officers in...
Hearing set in May to address lawsuits connected to suspect in deadly Florence County ambush