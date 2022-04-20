Submit a Tip
Execution date set for second SC death row inmate

Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is set to be executed in May in a double murder in Greenville County.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported receiving its second order of execution this month for a death row inmate.

Brad Keith Sigmon, 64, is scheduled to be executed on May 13, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Christi Shain.

Sigmon was sentenced to death after being convicted of two counts of murder and first-degree burglary from Greenville County in 2002, she said.

State law now requires Sigmon to select his method of execution 14 days before the execution date. His choices are death by electric chair or firing squad.

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard Moore, who was sentenced to death in the 1999 fatal shooting of James Mahoney, a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County, S.C. Moore is one of three death row prisoners in South Carolina who have run out of appeals in the past year, leaving the state Supreme Court to set and then stay their executions after the corrections department said it didn’t have the drugs needed to carry out deaths by lethal injection.(Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

Earlier this month, the agency announced it had received a date of execution order for another inmate, Richard Moore, who was sentenced to death in the 1999 killing of James Mahoney in Spartanburg County. Moore is set to be executed on April 29.

Last May, the state’s General Assembly amended the state’s execution laws making electrocution the state’s main method of execution and creating a firing squad as an option for condemned inmates.

Pending executions were stayed by the S.C. Supreme Court while the department wrote protocols to govern a firing squad and renovated the Capital Punishment Facility.

The department notified state officials in March that the process was complete.

But shortly after that announcement, attorneys for Signmond and another death row inmate, Freddie Eugene Owens, asked the state’s Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge the new law allowing execution by firing squad.

Meanwhile, Moore’s lawyers were said to be requesting a stay on his execution.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

