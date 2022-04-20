Submit a Tip
Early morning gunfire in West Columbia injures child

Jeremy Gerome Junious
Jeremy Gerome Junious(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a man was arrested after exchanging gunfire inside of a home.

Jeremy Gerome Junious, 34, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said Junious shot the doorknob of a West Columbia home and exchanged gunfire with a man inside. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Junious got into the home on Drayton hall Drive early on the morning of April 9 after he shot through the doorknob.”

Both men suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators said Junious ran into the home, took his child and left. Koon shared that deputies found him inside his car outside the home with the child on his lap. Law enforcement believes the conflict started over a custody dispute between Junious and the child’s mother.

Koon said, “The child suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg.”

Junious, the other man and the child were all taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was arrested Tuesday, April 19, 2022 after being released. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

