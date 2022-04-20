Crash involving utility pole leaves over 400 without power in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry Electric Cooperative says over 400 customers in the Myrtle Beach area are without power after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the company said crews are working to replace the broken pole off Highway 544 near Highway 31, just west of the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

We have over 400 members without power this afternoon while crews work to replace a broken double circuit pole on Hwy.... Posted by Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Horry Electric said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours to complete.

The company’s outage map shows 424 customers in the area without power as of around 3:40 p.m.

