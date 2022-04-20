Submit a Tip
CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns Sun Belt Athlete of the Week nod

It's the second SBC Athlete of the Week honor for Jefferson this outdoor season.
By CCU Athletics
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. – For the second time this outdoor season, Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson has been chosen as the Sun Belt Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

The Georgetown, South Carolina native posted a pair of record-setting performances at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida last weekend. The 4x100-meter relay team of Kayla Sweeney, Shani’a Bellamy, Jermaisha Arnold, and Jefferson crossed the line fifth in their event with a time of 43.58, which set both a new school and Sun Belt Conference record. It is also the seventh-best time in the NCAA this year.

Jefferson then claimed the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.00, which was also a new school record for the event and tied for the second-best time in NCAA this year. It also became a new Sun Belt Conference record, as she shattered the previous record of 11.17 set back in 1993 by Twilet Malcolm of Louisiana.

The Chanticleers’ track & field team will return to action on Saturday, April 23, when they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take part in the USC Open.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

