Police: Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting thought gun was a prop at haunted house

A bond hearing is being held for the man accused of shooting a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect arrested in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach is set to make his first court appearance.

A bond hearing is expected to take place Wednesday morning for Keal Brown.

Brown was taken into custody on Monday in the Charleston area. He was brought back to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The investigation into the shooting included statements from the victim, witnesses and Brown. They also reviewed video surveillance of the incident.

Investigators learned that Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House and while inside, several members of the group were frightened by the victim who was working as a performer in the Haunted House.

One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot, according to police.

Brown told investigators he believed the gun was a prop and part of the experience when he picked it up and fired twice and hit the victim once in the shoulder. The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.

At this point, he has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting on Saturday night at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House, but additional charges are likely.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

