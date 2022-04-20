After years of ‘blind spots,’ NWS relocating Shallotte Doppler tower

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service is preparing to relocate one of the radars in our area due to a blind spot.

Radar towers send out beams of energy. If one of those hits an object, the beam of energy returns back to the radar and it appears on the radar screen.

For radars to provide accurate information they must be clear from obstructions, which could block the radar beam from reaching different areas causing a blind spot, like what Shallotte is seeing.

“When the radar was deployed a lot of the surrounding trees, especially the pine trees, were at a much lower height,” said Steve Pfaff, a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS. “But over the past few decades, they’ve grown up significantly. Part of the far stand is blocking the radar. So that, with the beam blockage is what we’ve been hearing about for the last few years.”

Beam blockage created a blind spot for certain areas, making it difficult to see storms.

Certain radials, like in the Grand Strand and some other areas, are being impacted by the blockage.

In Ocean Isle an EF-3 tornado touched down last year with no warning, killing three people.

“Never heard anything on the TV saying that there is a tornado warning,” said Dave Powers, who lives in Ocean Isle. “Our phones beeped after the storm had already passed. I got up to shut the fireplace off and I looked at the front door. I heard this freight train. We knew to run because it was a tornado. We were lucky that it flew over the house and destroyed the back of the house and the backyard. It was pretty blown apart.”

To prevent loss of life, NWS decided to move the Shallotte tower to a new location - but it’s no easy move.

The site must have a 1,200 ft radius of clearing and no objects within 100 ft in height. NWS also has to take into account topographical things, how it impacts our partners and the environmental impacts.

Pfaff says the new radar site is expected to be complete within the next three years; however, the radar will be down for several weeks due to the move.

NWS says the Shallotte radar will be down for 6-8 weeks, but during that downtime, we will have coverage from the adjacent radars Columbia, Charleston, Raleigh, and Morehead City.

Pfaff says he’s excited about the new radar site, as are the residents in Ocean Ridge Plantation.

“I’m totally in agreement if they’re gonna move so we don’t have a blind spot,” Powers said. “Good. Good for us.”

There will be no downtime in the case of a hurricane.

