1 hurt in Carolina Forest area motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 5040 Carolina Forest Blvd. at 9:11 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.