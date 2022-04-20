1 hurt in Carolina Forest area motorcycle crash

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 5040 Carolina Forest Blvd. at 9:11 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.

